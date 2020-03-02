Fatal Snowmobile Collision In Wallbridge Township

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP, the West Parry Sound Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Ornge Air Ambulance and the Britt Fire Department, responded to a collision involving two motorized snow vehicles on OFSC C trail north of Harris Lake Road in Wallbridge Township.

The OPP investigation determined that both operators were traveling southbound when they left the trail. Operator, 37 year-old Vasco Antunes of Toronto, Ontario, was ejected from the MSV. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second operator, 37 year-old, from Toronto, Ontario was also ejected from their MSV, sustained minor injuries, was treated and released.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North Bay Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team.