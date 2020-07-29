Fatal Off Road Vehicle Collision In Whitestone Township

On July 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP, Parry Sound District EMS and the Whitestone Fire Department responded to a single off road vehicle collision on Clear Lake Road in Whitestone Township.

Police say an off road vehicle travelling eastbound left the roadway struck a tree and rolled over.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Andrew Larrain, a 29 year-old from Barrie, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and then air lifted to a hospital in Toronto with serious injuries.