Fatal Crash On Highway 118 West Of Big East Lake In Minden

Haliburton Highlands OPP, with assistance from members of the Bracebridge Detachment, are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 118, west of Big East Lake in Minden.

At 10:34 a.m., officers responded to a call of a westbound passenger vehicle that had travelled over the guardrail and rolled over. The single occupant of the vehicle, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation continues under the direction of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team. OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Technical Collision Investigators are on scene. All lanes are blocked and expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.