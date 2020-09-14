Fatal Collision On Friday Claims The Life Of A Man From Highlands East

Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with Highlands East Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services, responded to reports of a two vehicle collision on Loop Road in the Township of Highlands East, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:20 p.m.

OPP say a passenger vehicle attempted to conduct a U-turn in front of a dump truck that was travelling southbound on Loop Road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 58 year old, Danny Linkert from Highlands East was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post mortem examination is scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.