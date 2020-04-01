Fatal Collision Claims The Life Of Tiny Township Resident

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a serious two vehicle crash at the intersection of Simcoe County Road 6 and the 15th Concession Road West of Tiny Township at 6:36 PM March 31, 2020 . Police learned that a northbound van on Simcoe County Road 6 had struck a car that had entered the intersection while eastbound on the 15th Concession Road West of Tiny Township.

Emergency crews from Tiny Township Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, an off duty OPP officer and two off duty nurses from Georgian Bay General Hospital attended and triaged the injured at the scene.

The female driver along with a male passenger in the car were transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital and onward by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma hospital for treatment of their serious injuries. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services personnel at the scene, a 23 year old female of Tiny Township who was a passenger in the car, passed away at the scene from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The male driver of the van was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of his minor injuries and was released.

Members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) are assisting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.