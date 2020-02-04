Located – Family And OPP Searching For Missing Tiny Township Man

Update

Shortly before 7:00 pm February 4, 2020 the missing male Trevor Marchildon was located safe in a residence near the village of Perkinsfield. Involved OPP officers and family members thank those community members who assisted in this search.

Previous Story

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently searching the village of Perkinsfield in Tiny Township for Trevor Marchildon who was last observed at a residence in Perkinsfield at 12:30 pm February 4, 2020. OPP officers are being assisted in this search by members of the OPP Emergency Response Unit (ERT), OPP K-9 and OPP Aviation Services.

He is described as male white, 33 years of age of Tiny Township, 5′ 10″ in height, 180 lbs, brown hair/beard. Clothing description – black jacket, black touque, blue jeans, work boots. See attached photograph.

Family and police are searching out of concern for Trevors’ health and well being and anyone with further information about her is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.