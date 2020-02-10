Fail To Remain Collision On Highway 60

On Sunday February 9, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a collision involving two sport utility vehicles (SUV) on Highway 60, Madawaska Valley Township. The vehicles sideswiped each other causing damages. One of the vehicles did not remain on the scene. There were no injuries reported, and one tow required. Police are seeking information on the sport utility vehicle which failed to remain on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP or Crime Stoppers.