Enbridge Gas Helps Fire Department Reduce Fire And Carbon Monoxide Deaths Through Project Zero

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have saved hundreds of lives in Ontario, and now Enbridge Gas has made an investment in Gravenhurst that may save even more!

“Project Zero” is an annual campaign that sees Enbridge Gas donating combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to a select number of fire departments each year, and this year, the Gravenhurst Fire Department has been selected as the recipient of over 200 of these life-saving devices to be distributed free of charge in the community.

The fire department has in turn teamed up with the Salvation Army and Gravenhurst Against Poverty to get these alarms into the hands of those who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and we have proof that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” says Luke Skaarup, Director, Northern Region Operations, Enbridge Gas.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $225,000 in Project Zero, and over the past 12 years, the program has provided more than 50,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

“In addition to those alarms being distributed through our community partners, Gravenhurst firefighters will be going door-to-door in some neighbourhoods where there is a demonstrated need during Fire Prevention Week October 4th – 10th,” says Fire Chief Larry Brassard. “No home should be without these devices, and even where financial or other similar challenges exist, everyone should feel safe in their homes.”

“Enbridge has provided us with the newest 10-year sealed alarms, so these are virtually maintenance free, and we’re delighted about the prospect of getting these into people’s homes,” added Brassard.

“The objective of Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to Ontario communities who need them the most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal. “It’s a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a carbon monoxide alarm if they have a fuel- burning appliance or an attached garage.”

Families that need these alarms, who otherwise cannot afford them, are also being asked to call the Department’s fire prevention line at 705-687-3414 to request the free alarms.