Elexicon Energy Continues Power Restoration Efforts

Elexicon Energy’s system operators and crews have restored power to more than 10,000 homes and businesses following yesterday’s severe windstorm. Power restoration efforts continue in the towns of Ajax and Gravenhurst, where crews and forestry workers are clearing trees from powerlines, replacing broken poles and addressing damaged equipment.

“Our crews, system operators and support staff have worked tirelessly to restore power, but there is still lots of work to do and we’re doing our very best to get power restored as quickly and as safe as possible,” explains Moranne McDonnell, Vice President, Distribution Operations. “We have forestry workers and contractors working alongside our crews to get things back to normal, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of those still without power.”

Customers can get updates on the company’s power restoration efforts by following Elexicon’s Twitter account or viewing the online outage map at: elexiconenergy.com/outages.