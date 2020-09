On September 4, 2020 at 12:50 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision involving a dump truck and pedestrian on Highway 118 in the Township of Dysart Et Al.

The pedestrian, a 59 year old male from Haliburton, Ontario was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No foul play is suspected.