Early Morning Fatal Fire in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 5:17 a.m. April 5, 2020 to a report of a fire at a William Street apartment complex in the Town of Midland. OPP officers were also joined by Midland Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services at the scene.

A male was located in the apartment and was transported by paramedics to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment. Sadly despite the efforts of emergency services personnel upon arrival at hospital, the 60-year-old male of Midland, Ontario was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted and an Fire Investigator did attend the scene in the hours following the fire noting that the fire was not deemed to be suspicious in nature at this time and will continue with the investigation. The name of the male has not been released