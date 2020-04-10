Drugs, Guns And Cash Seized In Haliburton Highlands

On Thursday April 9, 2020, the Haliburton Highlands and City Of Kawartha Lakes Central Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Central Region Tactical Response Unit and Central Region Canine officers, executed a warrant at an address on Hutchings Road, in Dysart Et Al.

Seized at this address was a large quantity cocaine approximate value $23,000, a small quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine. In addition approximately $7100 in Canadian currency, 4 restricted firearms, 1 prohibited firearm. Also recovered at this address was a stolen side by side UTV valued at $5500. This investigation spanned over several months and was aimed at drug trafficking in the Haliburton Highlands.

As a result of this investigation several individuals were arrested and charged:

Andrew Smith (29-years-old) of Ajax, Ontario

Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance-Methamphetamine

Careless storage of a firearm – three counts

Unauthorized Possession of a firearm – five counts

Unauthorised possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Scott Coligan (39-years-old) of Haliburton, Ontario

Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance- cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

Possession of a schedule one substance-Methamphetamine

Careless storage of a firearm – three counts

Unauthorized Possession of a firearm – five counts

Unauthorised possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Natasha Perrin (29-years-old) of Haliburton, Ontario

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance-methamphetamine

• Careless storage of a firearm – three counts

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm – five counts

• Unauthorised possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possession of property obtained by crime

Leigh Perrin (42-years-old) of Haliburton Ontario

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance – methamphetamine

• Careless storage of a firearm – three counts

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm – five counts

• Unauthorised possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possession of property obtained by crime – two counts

Garrett Upton (26-years-old) of Minden Hills, Ontario

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 substance- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking- cocaine

• Possession of a schedule one substance – methamphetamine

• Careless storage of a firearm – three counts

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm – five counts

• Unauthorised possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possession of property obtained by crime

All were released on Undertakings are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden Ontario on the July 8, 2020.

The OPP are actively pursuing criminal activities involving individuals and organized crime in our communities.

The Ontario Provincial Police encourage members of the public to report these activities to police so they may be investigated in an effort to reduce the harm and social impact on our communities and residents.

If you would like to report information to the police you can call the OPP at 1-888-310 1122, you may also report online at opp.ca, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.