Drug Bust On Joseph Street In Parry Sound

On February 26, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team and OPP West Parry Sound Detachment executed a Drug Search Warrant on Joseph Street in Parry Sound.
Once inside the home, OPP seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized a firearm.
As a result of the investigation:
Leslie Morgan, age 47 of McDougall Township, Ontario, Tyler Aylward, age 23 of no fixed address and Nathan Lopez, age 22 of Oshawa, Ontario were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) (fentanyl),
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Breach of firearms regulations-deal with firearm restricted weapon
A 15 year-old youth was also arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
All accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 26, 2020 and were remanded into custody.