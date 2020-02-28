Drug Bust On Joseph Street In Parry Sound

On February 26, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team and OPP West Parry Sound Detachment executed a Drug Search Warrant on Joseph Street in Parry Sound.

Once inside the home, OPP seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized a firearm.

As a result of the investigation:

Leslie Morgan, age 47 of McDougall Township, Ontario, Tyler Aylward, age 23 of no fixed address and Nathan Lopez, age 22 of Oshawa, Ontario were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) (fentanyl),

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Breach of firearms regulations-deal with firearm restricted weapon

A 15 year-old youth was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

All accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 26, 2020 and were remanded into custody.