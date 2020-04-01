Drug Bust In Gravenhurst, Three Locals Charged

On March 31, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the Bracebridge and Huntsville OPP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the Town of Gravenhurst with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine.

As a result of the search warrant cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, Canadian currency, and a prohibited knife were seized.

The following have been charged:

Tammy Buker (Age 37), of the Town of Gravenhurst, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

John Buker (Age 37), of the Town of Gravenhurst, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking S. 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Mark Cloutier (Age 47), of the Town of Gravenhurst, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance -Heroin

The accused have been released from custody on Undertakings to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 9th, 2020.