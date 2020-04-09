Drug Bust In Dwight, Two Huntsville Residents Charged

On April 9th, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP with assistance from the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Central Region Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the Township of Dwight. Police seized cocaine with an approximate value of $4428 as well as $3995 in Canadian Currency.

At 3:50 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 60 in relation to an investigation being conducted by the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit. During the stop, two parties were arrested for possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking. A short time later, officers executed a search warrant on their residence in the Township of Dwight.

As a result of this investigation, police seized approximately 44.28 grams of cocaine, $3995 in Canadian Currency, a prohibited knife, and a replica handgun which had been modified to appear as a real firearm. The following parties have been charged:

Matthew McIndoo (Age 31), of Huntsville

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Two Counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Courtney Couckuyt (Age 24), of Huntsville, Ontario:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Both accused have been released and are set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville, Ontario on June 17th, 2020.