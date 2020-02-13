Driver Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

The Orillia OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 12 in the Township of Ramara. On February 12, 2020 shortly after 10:00 p.m. police responded to a single vehicle collision at Highway 12 and Concession Road A. The vehicle struck a hydro pole breaking it.

The highway was closed as a result of this incident while Hydro One and CN Rail employees worked tirelessly to reopen the highway and ensure the safety of the public.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and extricated by Ramara Fire then transported to an Orillia area hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation at this time.