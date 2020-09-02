Driver Reports Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400 Near Port Severn Rd

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:26 a.m. September 2, 2020 to a motorist’s report of a possible impaired driver in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Port Severn Road, Tay Township.

An OPP officer on patrol located the suspect vehicle in the southbound lanes heading towards the Mount St. Louis Road on Highway 400. The vehicle, which was being operated in an erratic fashion was stopped without incident at the Mount St.Louis Road exit, Oro-Medonte Township.

As a result of this investigation Vassilios Tsoraklidis 30 years of North York has been charged with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Dangerous operation

The accused was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension and seven day vehicle impound as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) program and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 12, 2020.