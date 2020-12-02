Driver Of A Vehicle Swerving On Hwy. 35 Charged With Impaired Driving

Huntsville OPP observed a car swerving from shoulder to shoulder (Tue Dec 1st, 2020 at 10:12 am) while being driven on highway 35 in Lake of Bays. Police conducted a traffic stop of the car and determined that the driver was under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The investigation resulted in John Salvagna a 52-year old male from Algonquin Highlands Township, Ontario being charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Salvagna was released and will be appearing in Huntsville court on January 20th, 2020.