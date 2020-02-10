Driver Crashes Into Tree, Charged With Impaired

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to two incidents over the weekend which were the direct result of members of the public notifying the OPP of a possible impaired driver in the interest of public safety.

On February 8, 2020 at 11:48 pm OPP responded to a complaint from the public of an abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway in the area of Triple Bay Road and Talbot Street near Port McNicoll, Tay Township. While patrolling for this vehicle officers were dispatched to a single vehicle into a tree near the intersection of Talbot Street and Easton Avenue Tay Township. The officers identified the driver who was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services who later transported the driver to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment. Officers entered into an impaired driving investigation which has resulted in Jared Kyle Byron Nesbitt 26 years of Tiny Township being charged with the following driving offences.

– Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

– Dangerous operation

– Driving while under suspension

– Novice driver – presence of drug

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). He was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on February 27, 2020