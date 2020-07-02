Driver Charged With Speeding And Impaired On Highway 124

On Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 124. Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and consequently stopped the driver.

Police investigation revealed that the driver, Daniel Sundberg, 43 of Machar Township had been drinking and was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday September 24, 2020 in Sundridge, Ontario.