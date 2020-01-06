Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Truck Goes In The Ditch

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 4:42 pm January 3, 2020 to a report by a motorist of a pick up truck deep into the westbound ditch of Highway 12 between William Street and Vents Beach Road. Police located and spoke with the driver of the pick up truck who was arrested at the scene for Impaired Driving. After further investigation Michael Jerome Funk 41 years of Tay Township has been charged with the following offences

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has a future court date.