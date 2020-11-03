Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Fatal Crash On Hwy. 141

The West Parry Sound OPP along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate a fatal collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

The collision happened at 6:30 a.m. November 2, 2020.

A silver four-door SUV was driving westbound on Highway 141 when it collided and fatally injured a pedestrian. The roadway was closed for about ten hours for the police investigation. All lanes have re-opened.

OPP has identified the victim as 43-year-old Robert Carreau from Rosseau.

Mr. Carreau, is the Head of School for Roseau Lake College

The OPP has charged the driver of the vehicle, Mark Jensen, age 56 of Bracebridge Ontario, with Operation causing death and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was also charged in 2009 for impaired driving (see below)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on December 3, 2020.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

Previous Stories:

On the 20th of June 2009, the West Parry Sound OPP received two complaints of a motor vehicle that was observed to be driving all over the roadway in the area of George Hunter Memorial Drive in McDougall Township. Police responded and attended that location. As a result, police arrested 44-yr-old Mark JENSEN of Bracebridge ON. He was charged with impaired driving and drive over 80 mgs. He will be appearing in court on the 16th of July 2009 to answer to the charges.