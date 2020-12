On December 9, 2020 at 12:35 a.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report from a member of the public of a single vehicle collision on Twelve Mile Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Responding Officers arrived and conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 25-year-old Emma-Louise Middlebrooks of Moose Deer Point First Nation with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in court on January 5, 2021.