Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After A Collision On Rankin Lake Road

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision (Aug 31, 2020 at 1 am) on Rankin Lake Road in Seguin Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

As a result of further investigation, Andrew Gauthier, age 29 of Cambridge, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 1, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.