Driver Charged With Impaired By Drug After Crash On Highway 11

On Friday January 03, 2020 the Orillia OPP arrested a driver suspected to be under the influence of illicit drugs on Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On January 03, 2020 shortly after 11:00 pm the Orillia OPP received multiple calls for a possible impaired driver. The vehicle in question travelling Northbound on Highway 11 and had struck the guard rail several times.

Police located the vehicle on Highway 11 in the township of Oro-Medonte and arrested the driver, 20 year old, Muhammed Sajid, of Bradford-West Gwillimburry.

The accused has been charged with Dangerous Operation and Operation while Impaired by Drug.

The accused was released from police custody with a court appearance of January 28, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

