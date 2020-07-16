Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Cedar Lane

On Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP received a report from a driver expressing concern about a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 11 from Orillia into Muskoka being operated in an unsafe manner.

Police located the vehicle after it exited at Cedar Lane in Bracebridge and arrested and charged the driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Leslie of Kitchener, with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 22, 2020 to answer to her charges – her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.

Bracebridge OPP would like to thank the members of the public that take the time to become engaged and assist in keeping Muskoka roads safe. You may call 9-1-1 or 1-888-310-1122 from your hands-free device to report your concerns.