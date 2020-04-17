Driver Charged With Impaired After Traffic Stop In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after a traffic stop led to an impaired driving investigation.

On April 17, 2020, shortly after midnight, Orillia OPP stopped a vehicle on West Street, in the City of Orillia, for a Highway Traffic Act violation. After speaking to the occupants and making observations inside the vehicle, the officers tested the driver with a roadside screening device. A quantity of ammunition was also located as a result of the investigation.

The driver, Brandon McKinnon, age 27, of Oro-Medonte was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Transport Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner

Other Provincial offences

The accused was released and is set to appear on June 23, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.