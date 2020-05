On Sunday May 17, 2020 at 12:15 a.m. OPP in Bracebridge responded to a single vehicle collision on Santa’s Village Road in Bracebridge. OPP arrived and conducted an investigation into the circumstances and have charged 28-year-old Ryan Cross of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30, 2020 to answer to his charges. His vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.