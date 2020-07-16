Driver Charged With Impaired After Crash On Big Chief Road

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving after a single vehicle collision in the Township of Severn.

On July 15, 2020, just before midnight, the Orillia OPP received a report that a pickup truck had collided with a tree on Big Chief Road. The caller reported that the male driver had gotten back into the badly damaged truck and drove away. Police were quick to respond and stopped the vehicle near the collision scene. After speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Matthew Musclow, age 32, of Oro-Medonte Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus),

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.