Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Highway 69

On June 28, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Carling Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Ryan Thomson, age 33 of Innisfil, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.