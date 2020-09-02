Driver Charged For Going 85km/h Over The Speed Limit On Hwy. 35

A 33 year old Toronto resident was stopped for excessive speed when an officer observed a vehicle travelling at 165km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

On September 1, 2020 an officer from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP was patrolling Highway 35 near Killarney Bay Road when a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed.

The ensuing traffic stop resulted in the loss of their driver’s licence for seven days as well as the vehicle being towed from the scene.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on October 6, 2020.