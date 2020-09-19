Driver Charged For Going 188 km/h On Hwy. 11 South Of Gravenhurst

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 in the northbound lanes just south of Gravenhurst when a vehicle approached at a very high rate of speed.

The officer clocked the vehicle at 188 km/hr which is 98 km/hr over the posted speed limit, conducted a traffic stop and charged a 26-year-old Oakville man with stunt driving.

His license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impounded. The name of the driver was not released.

