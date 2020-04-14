Driver Charged For Going 183km/h In An 80km/h Zone On Hwy. 35

On April 10, 2020, three separate vehicle stops conducted by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in the drivers being charged with stunt driving. A fourth driver also faces a speeding charge.
At 11:17 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle travelling at 183km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 35 near Golf Course Road. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver, a 53-year-old Dundas resident was charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.
At 4:04 p.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 35 near Waite Road when a vehicle was observed travelling at 134km/h in an 80km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped and the ensuing investigation revealed the presence of cannabis in the vehicle.
The driver, a 19-year-old Greater Napanee resident, was charged with the following offences:
- Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
The officer seized 129.4 grams of cannabis. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.
At 9:26 p.m. a vehicle being operated at 131km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 35 near Fleetwood Road was stopped and the driver, a 38-year-old Whitby resident, was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.
At 10:52 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near Killarney Bay Road after it registered 120 km/h on the radar unit. Further investigation revealed that the driver was suspended. The driver, a 29-year-old Woodville resident, was charged with the following offences:
- Speeding
- Driving while under suspension
- Fail to surrender insurance card
The vehicle was towed from the scene.