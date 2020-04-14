Driver Charged For Going 183km/h In An 80km/h Zone On Hwy. 35

On April 10, 2020, three separate vehicle stops conducted by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP resulted in the drivers being charged with stunt driving. A fourth driver also faces a speeding charge.

At 11:17 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle travelling at 183km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 35 near Golf Course Road. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver, a 53-year-old Dundas resident was charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

At 4:04 p.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 35 near Waite Road when a vehicle was observed travelling at 134km/h in an 80km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped and the ensuing investigation revealed the presence of cannabis in the vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old Greater Napanee resident, was charged with the following offences:

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The officer seized 129.4 grams of cannabis. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

At 9:26 p.m. a vehicle being operated at 131km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 35 near Fleetwood Road was stopped and the driver, a 38-year-old Whitby resident, was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

At 10:52 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near Killarney Bay Road after it registered 120 km/h on the radar unit. Further investigation revealed that the driver was suspended. The driver, a 29-year-old Woodville resident, was charged with the following offences:

Speeding

Driving while under suspension

Fail to surrender insurance card

The vehicle was towed from the scene.