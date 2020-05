On May 12, 2020 at 3:25 a.m. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP observed a vehicle travelling at 163km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 35 near Bethany Hill Road and subsequently stopped the vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver was charged with the Highway Traffic Act offence of stunt driving – excessive speed. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on August 13, 2020.