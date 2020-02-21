Driver Charged For Going 147km/hr in an 80km/hr Zone In Tiny Township

Stunt Driving Charges Issued by OPP Officers on North Simcoe Roads

While Southern Georgian Bay OPP was on traffic patrol of Simcoe County Road 6 in Tiny Township they stopped a vehicle at 2:26 p.m. on February 20, 2020 after noting a speeding offence of 147km/hr in an 80km/hr zone. After completing the traffic violation investigation the officer provided the 21-year-old female driver from Barrie a future Provincial Offences court date, seized her licence for 7 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). The officer also charged the female driver with having Cannabis Readily Available under the Cannabis Act.

Six drivers so far in 2020 have been stopped and charged under the Highway Traffic Act for exceeding the posted speed limit by 50 km/hr on roads in North Simcoe by OPP officers. Drivers are reminded that speed is one of the Big Four components that lead to numerous traffic related fatalities.

OPP officers remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our roadways and trails. Educating the public about safe driving practices is a priority.