Driver Charged After Collision On Highway 60

On Friday, November 27, 2020, at 9:50 p.m., members of the Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision involving an SUV on Highway 60, and Opeongo Lake Road, Algonquin Provincial Park.

The lone driver of the SUV was travelling westbound on Highway 60, and suffered a loss of control resulting in a vehicle rollover. Renfrew County Paramedics attended the scene, and the driver treated and released. As a result of police investigation, the 54-year-old driver from Simcoe has been charged with Careless Driving