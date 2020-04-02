Driver Blew Three Times The Legal Alcohol Limit At LCBO Parking Lot

On Wednesday April 1st, 2020 at 12:41 p.m. Huntsville OPP received a complainant from a concerned citizen. The vehicle and driver subject to this complaint were located a short time later in the Huntsville LCBO parking lot at 91 King William St., Huntsville.

The Driver, Matthew Bullock registered a fail on an approved screening device and further investigation lead to Matthew Bullock being charged with Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused will be appearing in Huntsville court on June 17th, 2020 to answer to his charge.