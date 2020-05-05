Drinking Water Precautions Lifted At Henshaw Lake

More on this story we first told you about.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is advising the public that a diesel fuel spill into Henshaw Lake has now been remediated and that recommended drinking water precautions are now lifted.

SMDHU issued a notice on April 9 that private drinking water drawn from Lake Henshaw could be impacted by the fuel spill, and as a precaution, recommended that residents use an alternate water source.

Water samples collected by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), which monitored the clean-up, have shown that the spill was successfully remediated.

For more information please call Health Connection weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520. Information on testing private water supplies through licensed laboratories can be found at www.smdhu.org.