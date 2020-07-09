Dock Party Fundraiser For CNIB Lake Joe Camp Goes Virtual

A message from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB):

Gather your closest friends, make your favourite Docktail, and get ready for a docking good time as we ‘gather’ together to help raise some funds at this year’s socially-distanced, and virtual, CNIB Lake Joe Dock-To-Dock: Party With A Purpose FUNdraiser.

Having to forgo a large scale event due to COVID-19 concerns, Muskoka’s Party of the Year will look a little different; instead of 700+ attendees gathering onsite at the CNIB Lake Joe camp, donors and guests are being invited to host their own micro-Dock Party for what will likely go down in the books as Muskoka’s largest synchronized, socially-distanced, Dock Party.

Hosted by the Lake Joe Vision Team and fundraising committee, the fourth annual event will encourage people to host their own Dock Party wherever they may be – be that on their dock, their patio, their balcony, or their boat. The Dock-to-Dock theme will be adhering to current COVID-19 restrictions, while still creating an epic afternoon for them and their closest cottage revelers.

Participants are invited to register their dock online at cnib.ca/docktodock and tune into the radio station 104.1 The Dock, for a live Dock Party and telethon from the safety and comfort of their own docks and homes on Saturday, August 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. 104.1 The Dock will not only be broadcasting but also livestreaming across Canada on the iHeartRadio App, available on your smartphone or tablet.

“CNIB Lake Joe is a one-of-a kind camp in Canada, offering a wide range of innovative programs to help participants develop new skills, build confidence, gain independence, and have fun within a community of people who understand them and celebrate their uniqueness,” says Tara Oliphant, manager of philanthropy for CNIB. “CNIB Lake Joe’s annual summer event is part of our ongoing efforts to connect with our friends and neighbours on the lake, our community partners, and local businesses. Without the support of this event, CNIB would not be able to offer best-in-class services for campers and their families who want to experience activities so many of us take for granted.”

The first 50 dock hosts who commit to a fundraising goal of $1,000 or more will receive a specially curated “Dock Box” with goodies to help elevate their event. Each “Dock” will be asked to pledge a fundraising goal or raise funds towards a wish list item that will be recognized with an engraved placard featuring their dock or group. Those who wish to join in on the fun without hosting a party can take part in the live telethon which will also form a listener group whose overall donation will be recognized on site at the camp.

CNIB will have a party pontoon cruising the three main lakes for live and virtual visits with local celebrities, live entertainment, CNIB representatives, and exciting giveaways to support participating Muskoka docks with their fundraising.

For more information, to donate or to become an event sponsor of CNIB Lake Joe’s Dock-to-Dock: Party with a Purpose event, please visit cnib.ca/docktodock.