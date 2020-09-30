Do You Know 73-Year-Old Leslie Hegedus Of Dysart et al Township? OPP Wants To Speak With You

Back on July 15, 2020, Haliburton Highlands OPP commenced an investigation into an altercation that occurred earlier that day at a local Minden grocery store, involving a 73-year-old male customer.

A follow up investigation led police to attend an address on Indian Point Road in the Eagle Lake area. During the investigation, shots were fired and additional OPP resources were requested to assist the responding officers.

A 73-year-old man was injured and later died at an area hospital. The OPP notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and they invoked their mandate. In accordance with the Special Investigations Unit’s name release policy which requires consent from next of kin, on August 27, 2020 the Unit identified 73-year-old Leslie Hegedus as the man who was fatally shot on July 15, 2020, in Haliburton County during an interaction with OPP officers.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have known 73-year old Leslie Hegedus of Dysart et al Township and formerly of Thurstonia, Ontario. Any person with information is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at (705)324-6741 or 1-888-310-1122.