District Statement In Response To Long-Term Care Crisis In Ontario And Recent Troubling Reports

Statement from District Chair John Klinck, on behalf of District Council

“The Canadian Armed Forces released a report documenting their findings on five Ontario Long-Term Care homes at which the military was assisting. The specifics of these reports are extremely disturbing and upsetting. Earlier this week, we also learned that the Province issued orders appointing local hospitals to temporarily manage multiple long-term care homes.

The District is heartbroken for the individuals and families who have had to deal with these circumstances, and we wholeheartedly join the call for inquiry into the long-term care system and urgent reform where needed. At the same time, we feel compelled as a municipal long-term care home provider to reassure residents, families and our dedicated staff that these recent reports and orders in no way reflect the operations here at the Pines Long-Term Care Home.

Our primary goal remains to do everything possible to maintain the health and safety of our residents and staff at the Pines, and ensure we have every resource needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. To date, there has not been a case of COVID-19 in either a resident or staff member.

We believe that part of our success to date is that since the onset of the pandemic we have stayed ahead of the curve. Our team has consistently gone over and above provincial guidelines, working hard to put proactive measures in place. We will continue to do everything possible to deliver the best care for our residents and staff during these unprecedented circumstances.

We know this is a worrying time for those with family members at the Pines, and for anyone with a loved one in long term care. Ensuring residents are treated with compassion and dignity is inherent to our approach to long-term care. We would like to thank our staff members and health system partners for their continued dedication and hard work under challenging conditions over the past several months. “