District Council Endorses Business Recovery Fund And Approves Creation Of Recovery Task Force

A message from the District of Muskoka:

Muskoka District Council met virtually Tuesday, May 19, and endorsed a recommendation to partner with Muskoka Futures to deliver the Muskoka Business Recovery Fund Program.

Council approved a $750,000 loan to Muskoka Futures to deliver the program to small businesses in Muskoka which have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions and who are not eligible for other federal or provincial funding programs. Loans are aimed to help businesses survive as well as to stabilize employment and provide critical products and services throughout Muskoka.

In addition to the Business Recovery Fund Program, council has also endorsed the creation of a Muskoka Economic Recovery Task Force. The Task Force will work collaboratively to minimize the effects of the pandemic on businesses across Muskoka and respond by undertaking strategic actions that enable recovery while ensuring strong economic outcomes both during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Where available, the Task Force will also seek, leverage, and advocate for Provincial and Federal government funding to support Muskoka-based businesses.

Both initiatives align with Council’s strategic priorities to: