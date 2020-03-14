District Chair John Klinck Will Self-Isolate After Returning From An International Trip

The District of Muskoka has cancelled all regular Council and Committee meetings in March as part of its COVID-19 response. The District is reaching out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to explore alternative meeting formats for Council in order to conduct any time sensitive business that arises.

“We made the decision to cancel the meetings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and by avoiding events where there are large groups of people,” said Chair Klinck. “District Council recognizes the important role that everyone has to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

Additionally, District Chair John Klinck is entering the recommended self-isolation period after returning from a recent international trip.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, but I will self-isolate for the time recommended by our health officials for anyone who has travelled outside of the country in the last 14 days,” said Chair Klinck. “It is essential that all Canadians follow the advice of our health officials during this outbreak and do all we can to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The District remains open for normal and routine business. If you are feeling unwell, or anyone you have close contact with is feeling unwell, please refrain from entering municipal facilities or participation in programs. We are still here to serve you and our staff will be happy to assist you over the phone. You can reach the District of Muskoka by phone at (705) 645-2100.

The District will continue to provide updates on any impacts to District meetings, programs and services as a result of COVID-19 at: www.muskoka.on.ca/coronavirus. Please check back frequently or subscribe to the webpage for automatic updates.