District Asks Residents On Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau And Lake Joseph To Submit Water Level Measurements

A message from the District of Muskoka:

The District of Muskoka and area municipalities continue to work together to advocate collective concerns to the Province regarding high water levels in Muskoka.

Residents with properties located on Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph are being asked to complete an online form to report water levels as taken from structures on their property such as a boat house or a non-floating dock.

The water level report form is available on the Engage Muskoka Platform and can be completed by residents from May 13 through to June 5. Residents are being asked to submit one form only throughout the reporting period.

The information collected will be used to build a data profile for infrastructure impacts in relation to water levels in Muskoka.

For more information, visit the Engage Muskoka website.