Deceased Male Found Near The Water In Orillia

On Saturday, November 07, 2020, shortly before 10:00 a.m, the Orillia OPP received a call reporting that a male was without vital signs and had been found in the water near West Street South, in Orillia. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS), the Orillia Fire Department and OPP officers attended and the male was confirmed to be deceased.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are currently investigating the incident. The identity of the Orillia man is known but his name is not being made public at this time, pending notification of his next of kin.

Additional information will be released when available.