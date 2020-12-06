COVID19 Outbreak At Georgian Bay General Hospital

GBGH has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its two North inpatient units in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Due to this situation, visitation is restricted at this time (with exceptions for Palliative Care and Birthing). If you have already booked a visitation appointment within the next 7 – 14 days, please consider it to be postponed for the duration of the outbreak.

If you have a loved one in the hospital and would like to send them an email message in lieu of visiting, please contact: ThinkingofYou@gbgh.on.ca