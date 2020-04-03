COVID19: Keeping Your Mental Health In Mind At Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our professional lives and the way we work. Many people aren’t able to continue working at this time, while those who are working—both in essential services and remotely—are experiencing new challenges every day. As we get used to new ways of working, there are things you can do to improve your own mental health. And CAMH is here to help. CAMH has published a first-of-its-kind, user-friendly playbook that provides a path to more effective solutions and better outcomes for businesses and employees. We also have tips, coping strategies and resources to manage your mental health during the pandemic. Here are some ideas for ways you can take care of your mental health when it comes to work: Be Patient There’s a lot going on and we need to be patient with each other. Your colleagues might be working irregular hours because they’re caring for children or an elderly parent or they stepped away from the computer for some fresh air. Let’s remember that your colleagues are people outside of the workplace. Be Clear When working remotely, so much communication happens through email and chats. As a result, there is more opportunity for miscommunication. Keep your interactions positive and double-check tone. Provide clear direction and schedule a phone or video call when more nuance is needed. Doing so can help eliminate unnecessary work-related stress for you and your colleagues. Be Honest Lots of us are experiencing mental health challenges right now. Do your best to be honest with yourself and your manager about your experiences. It takes courage to be vulnerable but opening the door to these kinds of conversations can help you—and your organization—achieve better outcomes. We’re all navigating a new normal when it comes to work. Now more than ever, you can help create mentally healthy workplaces—even virtually—where everyone can reach their full potential.