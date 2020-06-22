COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Available In Muskoka For Visitors To Long-Term Care And Retirement Homes

A message from the Algonquin Family Health Team:

Community Paramedics in Muskoka are now testing for COVID-19 if you are COVID asymptomatic and require a test to visit a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate living setting.

Testing will be done at drive-through locations in Bracebridge and Huntsville on days and at times indicated below. You do NOT need an appointment to be tested at one of these drive-through locations. Drive-through wait times will vary depending on volumes.

If you are travelling in from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip. Please consider that your first option for testing.

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics. Remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when advised to do so.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people not planning to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate living setting by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

The Province has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online. Results can take more than a week. The Assessment Centres/Community Paramedics do not have test results nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests.

Bracebridge Drive-Through:

Monday June 22 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Tuesday June 23 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Wednesday June 24 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Location: Bracebridge SportsPlex – 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge, ON

Huntsville Drive-Through:

Thursday June 25 – 10:00 am –– 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Friday June 26 – 10:00 am– 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Saturday June 27 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm (closed 12 pm to 12:30 pm)

Location: Canada Summit Centre – 20 Park Dr, Huntsville, ON