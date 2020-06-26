COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Available In Gravenhurst For Visitors To Long-Term Care And Retirement Homes

A message from the District of Muskoka:

Community Paramedics in Muskoka are now testing for COVID-19 if you are COVID asymptomatic and require a test to visit a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate living setting.

Drive-through testing will be available in Gravenhurst next Tuesday, June 30 (see detailed hours and location below). You DO NOT need an appointment to be tested at the drive-through location, but please note the following:

Drive-through wait times will vary depending on volumes

Bring your health card with you to the testing location

When you arrive at the drive-through testing location, follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics

Remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when advised to do so

The Province has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online. Results can take more than a week. The Assessment Centres/Community Paramedics do not have test results nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests.

The District of Muskoka’s Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Town of Gravenhurst have partnered with Muskoka’s COVID-19 Assessment Centres organizers to help facilitate the drive through testing by providing community paramedic staff and logistical support.

Gravenhurst Drive-Through Information:

Date: June 30, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with breaks and lunch from 12 to 12:30 (Please expect a line up and wait times due to volumes)

Location: Gravenhurst Centennial Centre Parking Lot, 101 Centennial Drive

Please note: Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people who are not planning to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate living setting by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

If you are planning to visit Muskoka by travelling here from outside of the region, you can get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip to Muskoka. Please consider that your first option for testing.