COVID-19 Assessment Centre In Bracebridge No Longer Doing Tests For Travel

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health has announced COVID-19 testing for outbound international travelers will no longer be funded by the province.

Area residents will no longer be able to book a test at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Bracebridge if the reason for the test is travel.

The province recommends travelers consult the guidelines of their airline and country of destination and if a test is required, seek the test through a private testing facility or travel clinic. Participating Shoppers Drug Mart locations are available online.

A reminder that MAHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Bracebridge is following the latest testing criteria. You are eligible to be tested if you are symptomatic and/or belong to a high-risk group. Visit www.mahc.ca/COVID-19Testing/ for detailed eligibility information. Not sure if you meet the eligibility to be swabbed? Take a self-assessment at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/.

Holiday Closure: Please note MAHC’s Assessment Centre in Bracebridge will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020 as well as Friday, January 1, 2021.